From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 43 Domestic Cases, Most Of Them Unvaccinated

43 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. 16 were outside quarantine at the time of diagnosis, and 30 were unvaccinated.

10 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with no one in intensive care. 2,045 people are currently in quarantine, with another 776 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 252.2, while incidence at border screening is now at 15.5.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not done so already, and to update it if they already have. In addition, people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, masking up, frequent use of hand sanitiser, to avoid coming in contact with the immunocompromised, and to get themselves tested if they sense any symptoms of the virus.

Bear in mind that there are domestic restrictions in effect, and new border restrictions have now started.

264,404 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 2nd, comprising 72% of the total population. That said, many Icelanders are going in for a third booster shot, in light of the spread of the Delta variant. 38,962 have so far had a booster shot.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

