From Iceland — New Vaccination Data Shows Their Effectiveness Against Infection

Photo by John Pearson

Iceland’s newest coronavirus wave, brought upon by the Delta variant, has many considerably worried, especially as most of the recently infected were already vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, MBL reports, when the total number of vaccinated people and the number of those who subsequently caught the virus are taken as a whole, the effectiveness of these vaccines comes into focus.

According to data provided to reporters by the Directorate of Health, this is the vaccination and infection breakdown:

Moderna: Received by 19,974 Icelanders, of whom 25 became infected, for a total of 0.12%.

Pfizer: Received by 126,176 Icelanders, of whom 168 became infected, for a total of 0.13%.

AstraZeneca, or AstraZeneca with another vaccine: Received by 55,040 Icelanders, of whom 102 became infected, for a total of 0.18%

Janssen: Received by 53,150 Icelanders, of whom 345 became infected, for a total of 0.64%.

Of note is the fact that Janssen was given as a single-dose vaccine, but as reported, those who received the Janssen vaccine will be able to get a second dose of this or another vaccine next week.

All that being the case, even those who are vaccinated should still take precautions; not only to prevent from getting infected themselves, but also to prevent transmission to others. Where masks in spaces where maintaining a one-metre distance is not possible, use hand sanitiser, and if you have not done so already, do get vaccinated.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.