Both Those In Intensive Care Unvaccinated; Janssen Recipients Can Get Another Vaccine

In the wake of today’s numbers on coronavirus infections and hospitalisations, it has come to light that the two people currently in intensive care with the virus were both unvaccinated, Vísir reports.

Run­ólf­ur Páls­son, the supervisor of the COVID ward at Landspítali hospital, told MBL that the unvaccinated also show more severe symptoms of the coronavirus than the vaccinated.

This stands to reason based on recent research: vaccinations, while not being 100% effective against contracting or transmitting the coronavirus, do greatly reduce the chances of infection and transmission, while also reducing the severity of the symptoms of infection.

In related news, those who have received the single-dose Janssen vaccine will soon get a chance to boost their immune systems. At the press conference held today, Director of the Directorate of Health Alma Möller told reporters that those who have received that vaccine and have not been infected will be able to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine next week.

As always, exercising preventative measures—getting vaccinated, social distancing, masking up, and using hand sanitiser—are you best defense against infection. Install the the Rakning C-19 app and, if you show any symptoms of infection, contact your local health clinic immediately.

