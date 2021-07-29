From Iceland — Latest Seal Census Reason For Optimism?

Latest Seal Census Reason For Optimism?

Published July 29, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Neil Cooper | Unsplash

The recent seal census, which took place along a 100 km stretch of coast in Vatnsnes, indicates that the seal population is growing.

The seal census is notable for its deployment of volunteers, who are trained to walk the beach and count the furry sea-dogs.

Páll L. Sigurðsson, director of the Seal Center in Hvammstangi, said in a statement to RUV that “[w]e counted 718 seals, which is considerably better than the last three times. The last time we counted, in 2016, we got 580 seals. So we are very happy that the population should not be declining, but at least it should remain the same.”

The seal census has been carried out since 2007 by volunteers from all over Iceland. Some 58 volunteers in total participated in the survey, and the enthusiasm has raised the possibility for this to become an annual event.

“It was a very good participation,” Páll stated to RUV. “We are very happy and grateful for this group of volunteers.”

