From Iceland — Latest Seal Census Reason For Optimism?

Photo by Neil Cooper | Unsplash

The recent seal census, which took place along a 100 km stretch of coast in Vatnsnes, indicates that the seal population is growing.

The seal census is notable for its deployment of volunteers, who are trained to walk the beach and count the furry sea-dogs.

Páll L. Sigurðsson, director of the Seal Center in Hvammstangi, said in a statement to RUV that “[w]e counted 718 seals, which is considerably better than the last three times. The last time we counted, in 2016, we got 580 seals. So we are very happy that the population should not be declining, but at least it should remain the same.”

The seal census has been carried out since 2007 by volunteers from all over Iceland. Some 58 volunteers in total participated in the survey, and the enthusiasm has raised the possibility for this to become an annual event.

“It was a very good participation,” Páll stated to RUV. “We are very happy and grateful for this group of volunteers.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.