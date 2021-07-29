From Iceland — Icelandair Still Boards Icelanders Without Test Certificates

Photo by Milad A380/Wikimedia Commons

As negative COVID test results are now also required for vaccinated travelers upon entry, Icelandair announced yesterday that it will still board Icelandic citizens who do not provide negative test certificates. However, the same does not go for foreign nationals.

In contrast, the new airline PLAY has published a statement, saying that they will not fly with passengers who do not provide negative test results. This applies to both foreigners and Icelandic citizens.

High fines await travelers without negative test results

Since Monday, travelers to Iceland—including residents and tourists—must present a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours. Both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests are accepted. If such a test cannot be provided, fines up to 100,000 ISK may be applicable.

According to RÚV, Icelandic citizens without negative test certificates will still be allowed on Icelandair planes en route to Iceland. Passengers will, however, be informed that they may be fined on arrival in the country. However, foreign nationals who are unable to present such a certificate will not be allowed to board.

The airline PLAY announced that it would not fly with passengers to Iceland who could not present a negative result from COVID sampling. This applies to both Icelandic and foreign citizens.

