From Iceland — Despite Large Number Of Cases, Flight Not Fully Quarantined

Photo by VÍSIR / VILHELM

A flight from Crete returning with graduates from Flensborg College in Hafnarfjörður was not fully quarantined, despite at least 30 COVID cases on the flight.

DV reports that the flight arrived Friday night after a graduation trip. The trip was not organized by the school or student association.

On the plane were also passengers of the travel agency, Úrval Útsýn. Although passengers were told on Saturday to report for sampling, Vísir reports that it was not until Sunday that the passengers were officially told to quarantine.

Some passengers voluntarily went into quarantine after hearing the news, but the official message was not sent until Sunday, leading to some confusion and uncertainty among the passengers.

Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, information officer for the Civil Defense, says that it is procedure for quarantine messages to be mediated through travel agencies and airlines.

Speaking to Vísir, she stated:

“We are not directly concerned, but of course it would have been good if everyone had received the same message immediately.”

Stay up to date with the latest COVID developments here, including our COVID roundup, and rundown of the most recent regulations.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.