From Iceland — Stricter Border Controls To Come Into Effect Today

As of today, July 27th, stricter rules will be enforced at the border.

The tightening up comes in the wake of a resurgence of COVID cases in Iceland, with 70 to 80 new cases per day over the weekend, a sharp increase from recent months.

In addition to domestic restrictions on events, gathering, mask usage, and social distancing, tighter regulations are now being enforced at the border.

Travelers to Iceland, including residents and tourists, must present a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours. The test may either be a rapid test or PCR.

This will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Those who are not vaccinated will further be required to undergo two screenings and a 5-day quarantine.

As usual, children born 2005 or later will be exempt.

