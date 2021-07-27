From Iceland — Body Of John Snorri, Icelandic Mountaineer, Found On K2

Photo by Andreas Gäbler | Unsplash

The search for Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri’s body seems to have been successful, with three bodies being found on the slopes of K2 yesterday. The two other bodies are suspected to be his companions Muhammad Ali Sadpara and Juan Pablo Mohr.

According to RUV, John Snorri is believed to have died on February 5th in an attempt to summit K2.

Reports from the search indicate the John Snorri and his companions were successful in their attempt.

Following the discovery of the body, John Snorri’s family released the following statement:

“It is entirely up to the Pakistani authorities to decide whether to try to get their bodies down from the mountain, but conditions on K2 are very difficult. It is important that the safety of those who take part in such operations is ensured if a decision is made to transfer them to a base camp.”

The statement can be read in its entirety on Fréttablaðið.

