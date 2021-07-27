From Iceland — Iceland Well-Represented At CrossFit Games

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Iceland will be well-represented at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games, which begin today, July 27th in Madison, Wisconsin.

Among the competitors at this year’s games are the Icelanders Björgvin Karl Guðmundsson and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir.

Katrín is notable for having won the Crossfit games twice in a row in 2015 and 2016, a feat that has only been accomplished two times previously. Notably, another Icelandic woman, Anníe Mist Þórisdóttir, previously won consecutive CrossFit titles in 2011 and 2012.

Originally from Reykjavík, Katrín currently lives in Massachusetts and is ranked 3rd in CrossFit in Iceland.

Björgvin is likewise a CrossFit veteran, most recently having placed 3rd in 2019. Hailing from Hveragerði, he is a former gymnast and soccer player.

The CrossFit Games are held annually in Wisconsin, where the contestants compete for the title “Fittest On Earth.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.