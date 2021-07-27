From Iceland — Húsavík Eurovision Museum To Open In August

Photo by John Pearson

The Eurovision Museum in Húsavík is set to open this August, according to museum founder and Húsavík native Örlygur Hnefill Örlygsson.

Örlygur, founder and director of the Exploration Museum in Húsavík, came up with the idea after the Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. The Will Ferrell movie has since drawn many tourists to the small, northern town, and Örlygur hopes it will breathe life into a community that has suffered during COVID.

On the museum’s crowdfunding site, Örlygur states:

“In the days following the film’s release, me and the team behind the Exploration Museum have started to look at ways to use this incredible opportunity to revitalize the town and its tourism after the huge setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The team has since then started collaborating with Iceland’s EBU member broadcaster RÚV as well as FÁSES, Iceland’s official Eurovision fan club in order to establish in Húsavík a temporary museum dedicated to the Eurovision Song Contest. We have also met with the ABBA Museum in Stockholm and, since July 2020, we are in contact with the European Broadcasters Union, which expressed its interest to assist the project becoming a reality.”

Located next to the Ja-Ja Ding Dong Bar, the museum will also offer karaoke.

However, the recent movie will not be the only focus. Both the history of Eurovision itself will be on display, in addition to the Icelandic qualifying competition for Eurovision, Söngkeppnin.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.