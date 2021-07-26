From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Daily Infections Declining, Including Those Outside Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

While domestic coronavirus infections numbers over the weekend are troubling, two trends are appearing: the total number of infections declined, as well as the number of those who were outside quarantine at diagnosis. Whether this trend will continue downwards is still, however, uncertain.

95 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected on Friday, with 75 of those outside quarantine at diagnosis. On Saturday, 88 domestic infections were recorded, with 54 outside quarantine. According to the latest data from covid.is, there were 71 domestic infections yesterday, with 39 outside quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

Of those diagnosed yesterday, 53 of them were fully vaccinated. Over 41,000 Icelanders are still not vaccinated, and those people are being encouraged to get their shots. While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission.

Two people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 1,805 people are currently in quarantine, with another 612 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 154.3, while incidence at border screening is now at 14.2.

Bear in mind that there are new domestic restrictions and border restrictions now in effect.

252,152 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of July 15th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 15,002 vaccinations are underway, while 267,154 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

