From Iceland — New Border Regulations In Effect On Monday

Beginning on Monday, July 26th, slightly tighter restrictions will be in place for those visiting Iceland.

The unvaccinated will, as usual, need to present a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, be screened at the border, go into quarantine, and then be screened again before they can mingle with the general populace. The vaccinated and those who can present proof of prior coronavirus infection will, however, be required to “present a negative PCR or antigen (rapid) test that is no more than 72 hours old before departure to Iceland.”

Those living in Iceland are also encouraged to get tested as soon as possible after arriving in the country.

Children born in 2005 or sooner will be exempted from these border regulations.

These new regulations should not come as a surprise, as last Thursday, chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason responded to a recent uptick in Delta variant cases at the border by saying that while he would not propose increasing domestic restrictions, that border restrictions may be in the cards.

In more encouraging news, yesterday’s COVID numbers have been updated: eleven people—not sixteen—were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday. Of those, five were in quarantine. However, a whole 38 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday, with nine in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

