From Iceland — Committee Chairman Of Þjóðhátíð Is Not Worried About Infections At The Festival

Photo by Hörður Sveinsson

Hörður Orri Grettisson, the chairman of the National Festival committee, has told Fréttablaðið that he’s not worried about infections spreading at the festival this year.

Domestic infections are on the rise; 11 infections were detected yesterday and of them, 5 were quarantined.

The proportion of those vaccinated is not known, but so far most of those who have been diagnosed with the infection have been fully vaccinated.

Despite this, the national festival will take place in a normal way this year.

Nothing to worry about

“No. There are no worries,” Hörður says when asked if he’s concerned about infection at Þjóðhátíð. He goes on to say: “We were meeting recently with the competent authorities if something like this came up. We will be ready for that if that happens.”

When asked whether there will be any infection tracing in place, Hörður stated: “We are just working with the authorities to find out how best to do it.”

