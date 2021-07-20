From Iceland — Committee Chairman Of Þjóðhátíð Is Not Worried About Infections At The Festival

Committee Chairman Of Þjóðhátíð Is Not Worried About Infections At The Festival

Published July 20, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Hörður Sveinsson

Hörður Orri Grettisson, the chairman of the National Festival committee, has told Fréttablaðið that he’s not worried about infections spreading at the festival this year.

Domestic infections are on the rise; 11 infections were detected yesterday and of them, 5 were quarantined.

The proportion of those vaccinated is not known, but so far most of those who have been diagnosed with the infection have been fully vaccinated.

Despite this, the national festival will take place in a normal way this year.

Nothing to worry about

“No. There are no worries,” Hörður says when asked if he’s concerned about infection at Þjóðhátíð. He goes on to say: “We were meeting recently with the competent authorities if something like this came up. We will be ready for that if that happens.”

When asked whether there will be any infection tracing in place, Hörður stated: “We are just working with the authorities to find out how best to do it.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Car Rental Prices Soar During Shortage

Car Rental Prices Soar During Shortage

by

News
Syrian Family, Including Pregnant Mother And Young Child, Face Deportation

Syrian Family, Including Pregnant Mother And Young Child, Face Deportation

by

News
New Border Regulations In Effect On Monday

New Border Regulations In Effect On Monday

by

News
RVK Newscast #118: Tighter Icelandic Borders Loom & The Mythical Four-Day Week

RVK Newscast #118: Tighter Icelandic Borders Loom & The Mythical Four-Day Week

by

News
Basic Wages Increased By An Average Of 6.6% In 2020

Basic Wages Increased By An Average Of 6.6% In 2020

by

News
Sixteen Diagnosed With COVID Yesterday, All Domestic And Ten Out Of Quarantine

Sixteen Diagnosed With COVID Yesterday, All Domestic And Ten Out Of Quarantine

by

Show Me More!