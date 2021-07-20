From Iceland — Gylfi Sigurðsson Under Investigation Due To Alleged Sexual Violation

According to sources at mbl.is, Gylfi Sigurðsson, a football player for Everton and the Icelandic National Team, is under investigation by the police in Manchester due to an alleged sexual violation against a child. This was later confirmed by sources close to Vísir.

The footballer has not been named by the British press due to the different media laws, however, it has been stated that the Everton player in question is married, 31 years old and plays regularly with his national team.

A statement from Everton football club states “Everton can confirm it has suspended a First-Team player pending a police investigation.

The Club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

The Everton player was arrested on Friday and then released on bail. A house search was carried out at the player’s home earlier this month and items were seized and the player was questioned.

