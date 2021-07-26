From Iceland — The Great Seal Census Attracts Volunteers

The Great Seal Census Attracts Volunteers

Published July 26, 2021

On Sunday, July 25th, the Icelandic Seal Center conducted its seal census in Vatnsnes.

The Icelandic Seal Center, located in Hvammstangi, began the seal census in 2007 and last conducted one 5 years ago. The seal census was begun in response to declining seal populations in the area.

The area of the census was just over 100 km, and volunteers were enlisted to count sections of the coast, ranging from 2 to 10 km.

Páll Sigurðsson, chairman of the Icelandic Seal Center, stated to RUV: “Part of this, too, is to develop sustainable tourism for wildlife viewing. We have developed behavioral guidelines for tourists on how they approach the animals.”

The census is to prove useful to scientists studying Icelandic wildlife populations for years to come, and Páll encouraged all to get involved who could. Because of the seal census, “everyone can be a scientist for a day,” Páll said.

Seal population numbers are still pending—stay tuned!

