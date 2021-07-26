From Iceland — Reykjavík Is One Of The World's Greatest Places Of 2021

Photo by Art Bicnick

Good news for the tourism industry!

Reykjavík has made it to Time Magazine’s list of the “World’s greatest places of 2021”. The Icelandic capital is one of the hundred best destinations in the world, according to the magazine. A representative of Time Magazine describes Reykjavík as a colorful and lively city.

Chickpea made it in the review

Alex Fitzpatrick, one of the editors of the magazine, reviewed Reykjavík. He praises the city for its use of renewable energy from geothermal sources and also mentions the development of hotels in the city center and the forthcoming Radisson Red Reykjavik and Reykjavik Edition hotels. Fitzpatrick praises the restaurant Chickpea and the music festival Iceland Airwaves in the review.

He furthermore mentions Reykjavík’s ability to be homey, “At the same time as the colorful and lively Reykjavík is a great destination, but it is also a perfect hometown.” Fitzpatrick continues that the beautiful coastal towns Vík and Seyðisfjörður are only a day’s drive away.

Not the first time for Iceland

This is the third time the magazine has compiled a list of this kind and not the first time that Iceland is on the list. In 2019 the sea baths Geosea Geothermal in Húsavík were on the list.

