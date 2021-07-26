From Iceland — Good Weather Will Finally Return to Reykjavík

Photo by vedur.is

Some pleasant news during unpleasant days. According to Vísir, residents of the capital area can prepare for a return of the sun and warmer temperatures during the coming week.

The end of gloomy weather in Reykjavík

After many weeks of gloomy and cloudy weather in Reykjavík, a positive shift finally seems to be occurring. The bad weather in the capital area is also caused in part by air pollution from the volcano in Geldingadalir. The cloudy summer has led to many Icelanders flocking across the country to chase the sun’s rays. Many campsites on the island are fully booked.

In recent weeks, the weather has been mild in the north and east of the country, though it is expected to decline in the second half of the week.

Return of summer

Óli Þór Árnason, a meteorologist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says that next week’s forecast shows brighter days and rising temperatures in the capital area, while it will get colder in the north and east.

“It is a good change from what has been for us who are here in the southwest corner to see the sun again,” he said. “On the other hand, the weather will be heavier and grayer in the north and east. After all, they have had more than a month of good weather, so now is the time for them to start returning something to us.”

