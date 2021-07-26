From Iceland — RVK Newscast #120: New Pandemic Restrictions and Reykjavík Has Crabs

Photo by Art Bicnick

Over the last three days, Iceland has introduced new border policies and domestic restrictions to counter the spread of COVID-19.

Also harmful emissions from the volcano are drifting once again across Iceland’s capital region, and a warning is issued to residents.

John Pearson walks you through these stories—plus the strange tale of Reykjavík’s misplaced crustaceans—with Art Bicnick behind the camera as usual.

