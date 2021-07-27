From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 96 New Domestic Cases

Photo by Steven Cornfield/Unsplash

96 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected on Friday, the pandemic response team revealed at a press conference today. Information on covid.is is still being updated due to the high volume of screenings done yesterday.

Of those diagnosed yesterday, 55 of them were fully vaccinated. While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission.

Two people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 1,976 people are currently in quarantine, with another 695 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 176.2, while incidence at border screening is now at 14.7.

Bear in mind that there are new domestic restrictions and border restrictions now in effect.

253,666 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of July 23rd. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 14,164 vaccinations are underway, while 267,830 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

