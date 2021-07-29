From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 118 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Numbers Subject To Update

Photo by iira116 - Pixabay

118 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. At a press conference held today, deputy chief epidemiologist Kamilla S. Jósefsdóttir told reporters that this number may be updated later today, as healthcare workers continue to test yesterday’s samples taken.

The general public is being advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not done so already, and to update it if they already have. In addition, people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, masking up, frequent use of hand sanitiser, to avoid coming in contact with the immunocompromised, and to get themselves tested if they sense any symptoms of the virus.

Of those diagnosed yesterday, 34 of them were unvaccinated. While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. 89 people were also outside quarantine at diagnosis.

Ten people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with two in intensive care. 2,508 people are currently in quarantine, with another 966 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 249, while incidence at border screening is now at 12.

Bear in mind that there are new domestic restrictions and border restrictions now in effect.

253,666 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of July 23rd. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 14,164 vaccinations are underway, while 267,830 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

