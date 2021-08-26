From Iceland — Government Announces Changes To Pandemic Regulations

Photo by Art Bicnick

Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir announced that there would be some relaxation of pandemic restrictions, the current version of which are set to expire tomorrow.

Svandís told reporters that the fourth wave has crested, and that hospitals are beginning to recover from the recent influx of patients. As such, there will be a slight relaxation of some domestic restrictions.

Gyms and swimming pools may now open to full capacity. Up to 200 people may attend sporting events, or go to restaurants or clubs. There will no longer be a one-metre rule for seated events, but the mask requirement will continue.

A new aspect of these regulations now includes the use of speed tests. The City Theatre, Harpa, the National Theatre and the National Olympic and Sports Association of Iceland will be using these tests to allow for up to 500 people to attend their events. Whether or not these speed tests will be free is still being explored.

The general social gathering limit will continue to be 200 people, and the two-metre rule will remain in place. Masking up will still be required in places where a two-metre distance is not possible.

These new relaxations will go into effect on Saturday, August 28th, and will remain in effect for at least the next three weeks.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.