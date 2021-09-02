From Iceland — Skeifan's Famous Cat Warming Hearts On Facebook

Photo by Soffía Sól Andrésdóttir / Facebook group "Spottaði Diego"

If you’re a cat person, you might have heard about one of the most famous cats in Iceland, Diego. According to Vísir, he has thousands of fans on Facebook, and likes to hang around in Skeifan.

A few years ago Diego, started to draw people’s attention. People were concerned about the collarless cat and posted about him on their Facebook pages. It turned out that they shouldn’t have been worrying; Diego comes from a loving home in the Reykjavík 108 area.

Diego’s fan base has been growing constantly during these past years. His fans have created a Facebook group, “Spottaði Diego”, where people post about Diego and his whereabouts. Over 5,000 people have joined the group already to catch a glimpse of Diego’s life.

Diego has been spotted all around Skeifan, but especially inside the A4 store where he’s said to be a regular visitor. Kristín Rut Sigurbjörnsdóttir, a staff member of A4, says that some people seem to visit the store just to meet Diego, and might even leave if the cat doesn’t happen to be there. She also states that Diego warms the staff members’ hearts by always allowing them to pat him.

When Kristín Rut is asked if Diego really is one of the most popular cats in Iceland, she answers without a doubt: “Absolutely yes, 100 percent.”

