From Iceland — Vaccinated Travellers With Connections to Iceland Must Test Upon Arrival

Photo by Grapevine Archives

In effect from August 16th, vaccinated travellers with connections in Iceland must test for COVID-19 within 48 hours of arrival to the country. The decision was handed down during a cabinet meeting on August 6 after consultation of the chief epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason. There is no current end-date for this requirement.

For these purposes, “connections to Iceland” is defined as: Icelandic citizens, people living in Iceland, those with work permits and those seeking a work permit or international protection in Iceland. These arriving passengers do not have to quarantine while waiting for results; only if they receive a positive result.

The testing may take place at Keflavík Airport, the capital area’s health center on Suðurlandsbraut or at various sampling facilities around the country.

Unvaccinated travellers are currently required to test upon arrival to the airport and quarantine until they have undergone a second test five days later. They may only leave quarantine once they receive a negative COVID-19 result.

This change comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic in Iceland which has thus far seen the country turn ‘red’ on the European Centre For Disease Prevention and Control risk assessment while COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitals fear reaching capacity.

While the government extends and expands restrictions, it remains vital to practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, wear face masks when unable to keep proper distance and stay home at the slightest suspicion of symptoms.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.