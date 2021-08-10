From Iceland — COVID Roundup: CDC Puts Iceland In Highest Risk Rank, Domestic Cases Down

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) put Iceland in the highest risk category for travelers yesterday. People are being advised to not travel to Iceland, and if one does, to be sure to be fully vaccinated—but with the caveat that “even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.” So visit the country at your own risk.

57 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. 31 were outside quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

24 people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 2,101 people are currently in quarantine, with another 1,367 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 411, while incidence at border screening is now at 5.2.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not done so already, and to update it if they already have. In addition, people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, masking up, frequent use of hand sanitiser, to avoid coming in contact with the immunocompromised, and to get themselves tested if they sense any symptoms of the virus.

Bear in mind that there are new domestic restrictions now in effect, and new border restrictions will go into effect on August 16th. These new border restrictions will require Icelandic residents arriving in Iceland to be sampled upon arrival, even if they have already been vaccinated.

255,322 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of August 6th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 16,851 vaccinations are underway, while 275,173 people have received at least the first dose.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

