From Iceland — RVK Newscast #123: Iceland At A Crossroad In The Pandemic

Photo by Art Bicnick

Icelanders are at odd crossroads in the COVID-19 pandemic. 93% of the nation is vaccinated, but we still have the biggest COVID waves since the beginning of the pandemic. Luckily, few are seriously ill and the government is still assessing what to do. Elections are also upcoming in Iceland, making the issue a little bit more complicated. And like the world has noticed, global warming has been causing extreme weather. This has also happened in Iceland, but not perhaps like many think. Oh, and Valur Grettisson and Pollý are back.

In unrelated news, this month we are offering walking tours of Reykjavík guided by Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), and Pollý. If you want to join in and meet the three of them, click this link.

