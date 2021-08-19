From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 108 Domestic Cases, 58 In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

108 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Of those, 58 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

26 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with seven in intensive care. 2,509 people are currently in quarantine, with another 1,204 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 381.5, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.8.

Bear in mind that there are domestic restrictions in effect, and new border restrictions have now started.

While vaccinations do not 100% prevent infection or transmission of the coronavirus, they do drastically reduce the severity of infection and chance of transmission. The general public is advised to install the Rakning C-19 app if they have not already done so, and to update it if they already have.

People are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing, wearing a mask when distance cannot be ensured, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitiser, avoid contact with the immunocompromised and to get tested if they have any suspicion of infection.

260,707 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of August 18th. That said, many Icelanders are now going in for a booster shot, in light of the spread of the Delta variant.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

<div class=”infogram-embed” data-id=”6a1497cc-b1c8-4547-9528-1b79a1898283″ data-type=”interactive” data-title=”Jan-Covid ENS”></div><script>!function(e,i,n,s){var t=”InfogramEmbeds”,d=e.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement(“script”);o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src=”https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js”,d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,”infogram-async”);</script>

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.