From Iceland — Helicopter Rescues Fallen Woman At Stuðlagil

Photo by John Rogers

A coast guard helicopter was called to Stuðlagil yesterday afternoon to rescue an injured tourist. The woman had fallen 15 metres from the river in front of a popular viewing point, reports RÚV. Due to poor cellular service in the area there was difficulty in locating the woman, but fellow visitors on site were able to assist her until services arrived.

Vísir reports that rescue teams, police and paramedics ultimately arrived to help the woman. She was cared for on the scene and later transported by helicopter to Landspítali before five in the evening with considerable injuries.

Stuðlagil is a basalt canyon in Jökuldalur in the eastern part of Iceland. The dramatic rock formations and blue-green water of the Jökulsá á Dal make it a popular tourist destination.

