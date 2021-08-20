From Iceland — Litter-Collecting Cat Patrols Höfn

Photo by Art Bicnick

A cat named Brita is spending her time reminding us all how we should treat our planet. Every day she’s been collecting litter and bringing it back to her owner, Stefanía Hilmarsdóttir, in Höfn in Hornafjörður, a fishing town in the southeastern part of the county. Brita has not yet taken a break in August and has so far collected at least one plastic bag full of garbage on her own, reports RÚV.

The Blue Army (Blái herinn) — an environmental organisation founded in 1995 that focuses on beach cleanups and educational activities — recently gifted Brita a grant that will be used for a night locator and a positioning device to assist in her important work.

An exhibition opened in July at the Hornafjörður Cultural Center to display the discarded objects Brita has collected over the past year and a half. Plastic gloves, mittens, masks, hats and all other manner of rubbish has been taken off the streets in the area thanks to the four-legged litter collector. The lost garments are typically able to be returned to their owners.

You can follow the continuing adventures of Brita and her quest for a cleaner Iceland on her personal Facebook page.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.