From Iceland — Litter-Collecting Cat Patrols Höfn

Litter-Collecting Cat Patrols Höfn

Published August 20, 2021

Desirai Thompson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

A cat named Brita is spending her time reminding us all how we should treat our planet. Every day she’s been collecting litter and bringing it back to her owner, Stefanía Hilmarsdóttir, in Höfn in Hornafjörður, a fishing town in the southeastern part of the county. Brita has not yet taken a break in August and has so far collected at least one plastic bag full of garbage on her own, reports RÚV.

The Blue Army (Blái herinn) — an environmental organisation founded in 1995 that focuses on beach cleanups and educational activities — recently gifted Brita a grant that will be used for a night locator and a positioning device to assist in her important work.

An exhibition opened in July at the Hornafjörður Cultural Center to display the discarded objects Brita has collected over the past year and a half. Plastic gloves, mittens, masks, hats and all other manner of rubbish has been taken off the streets in the area thanks to the four-legged litter collector. The lost garments are typically able to be returned to their owners.

You can follow the continuing adventures of Brita and her quest for a cleaner Iceland on her personal Facebook page.

