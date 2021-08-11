From Iceland — Current COVID-19 Measures Extended

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

At a meeting in Grindavík yesterday, the Ministry of Health decided to extend the current COVID-19 restrictions a further two weeks. It was by suggestion of the Chief Epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason, that these restrictions which were set to expire on August 13th, were expanded.

Current restrictions

The current COVID-19 restrictions include a 200-person cap on gatherings, both public and private, the requirement to wear a mask when a one-metre distance cannot be guaranteed, a 75% capacity at gyms, spas and museums and the closing of restaurants at 23:00, with all patrons leaving the premises by midnight.

It was also stated in the meeting that these rules should also apply to the school environment, with the exception of required mask use for children born 2006 or later. Meetings between the government and school administrators are forthcoming.

COVID-19 numbers

This expansion comes amid the period of the highest number of people in isolation with COVID-19 thus far in Iceland. During the current fourth wave, 58 people have been admitted to Landspítali with COVID-19. According to a statement from the hospital, around 40% of those were unvaccinated. Two fully vaccinated patients have been under intensive care during this wave.

As of August 10th, 1,435 people, including 309 children, were being monitored by the hospital’s outpatient department, according to Vísir.

