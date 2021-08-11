From Iceland — Stolen Items Returned To Glaumbær Museum After 50 Years

Photo by Grapevine Archives

An interesting package from Germany arrived to the Skagafjörður Heritage Museum in Glaumbær last week, according to a post from their Facebook page. When employees opened it, they found a cream jug, a butter box and a piece from a backgammon board. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the artefacts disappeared from the museum back in 1970.

The package contained no note or explanation, only the name and address of the sender. When the museum staff reached out to the man, they found that the objects had been purchased at a flea market many years prior. It was explained at the time to the buyer that these pieces were from Glaumbær in Skagafjörður. When asked by RÚV whether or not the man possibly stole the items himself and is now returning them due to guilt, Inga Katrín D. Magnúsdóttir, project manager of the museum, says it’s possible.

That said, when talking to the museum, the sender disclosed that since he is ageing and his descendants had no interest in inheriting the items, he decided to return them to where they belong.

The Glaumbær Turf Farm is home to the exhibitions of the Skagafjörður Heritage Museum, a conservation and research centre of local history and heritage located in northern Iceland. Ultimately, they are very grateful to have the stolen treasures returned to their rightful place after half a century.

