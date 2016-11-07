Last weekend, The Sunday Times reported that US President Elect and short-fingered shouting enthusiast Donald Trump might be planning a
Last weekend, The Sunday Times reported that US President Elect and short-fingered shouting enthusiast Donald Trump might be planning a
The Reykjavík Tourist Information Centre has opened at City Hall today, moving from its previous location at Aðalstræti 2. In
There is no law that bans topless bathing in Reykjavík area pools. This fact was recently brought forward in the
Family members and police are stepping up efforts to find Birna Brjánsdóttir (seen above), who went missing last Saturday. Capital
How to feed yourself and survive in Reykjavík Every time I see tourists shopping for basic food staples at high-end
Death is everywhere on New Year’s Eve. This is the time we choose to purify ourselves. The death of time,
I’m gonna skip all the “son of blahblahblahson” bullshit and get straight to the juicy man-meat of this Saga. Okay?
It’s a new year. A time of reflection and resolutions. Of reflecting on what’s been and resolving not to do
Going for a hike is a must-do activity in Iceland. The beautiful scenery comes in a package with fresh air,
A newly-formed special interest group hopes to advocate for changes to Icelandic laws that would allow for assisted suicide under
Domestic workers decreased last year, and Business Iceland predicts that if this trend continues, anywhere from 2,500 to 4,000 foreign
With five weeks to go before the Sónar hits downtown Reykjavík, the festival has announced that award winning UK grime
The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (IRCA) intends to swap out road closure signs that use the word “impassable”, as
An unknown and apparently harmless man has been offering copies of the New Testament to primary school children in Akranes,
The Game Of Thrones crew is back in Iceland again, and parts of Season 7 will be filmed here. Bear
The Foreign Minister does not want Iceland to join the European Union; the Justice Minister wants to reform the court
We all had a nice year, right? Even though there are plenty of people happy to see this year come
Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, Former Prime Minister The Grapevine has always been the sole media outlet in Iceland that stands against
We all had a nice year, right? Even though there are plenty of people happy to see this year come
On this second Christmas Special episode, we take a look into the Ásatrú religious society and what meaning christmas is ...
While one of the main organisers of a demonstration of seamen has vowed that they will remain on strike, even
A 17-year-old asylum seeker was arrested upon arrival in Iceland for carrying a false passport – despite international law forbidding
We all had a nice year, right? Even though there are plenty of people happy to see this year come
The joint platform and the ministers for Iceland’s new right-wing government have been announced. Nothing indicates the country is now
What wonders will the new year have in store for us? We consulted some of Iceland’s best psychics (in our
100% Cotton. Available in black and white sizes S,M,L,XL. Delivered worldwide
The Reykjavik Grapevine
Grapevine.is