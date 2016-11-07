Grapevine has just received word that Amir Shokrgozar, an asylum seeker from Iran, is currently in police custody. He will
In this new series, we pick out some interesting faces from the local scene to find out their favourite spots
Two Pirate Party MPs have taken exception with US President Donald Trump and his policies, with both of them calling
Barely three months after last year’s Airwaves concluded, organisers have announced the first round of acts for Airwaves 2017. As
An Icelandic citizen who was initially denied entry to the United States on account of being born in Iran has
Bárðarbunga, Katla and Grímsvötn – all Icelandic volcanoes, and all of them have been showing signs of increased seismic activity.
As much as I love going on tours, I initially wasn’t filled with excitement about my recent day trip to
An Icelander hoping to compete for his country in an international taekwondo tournament in the United States was denied entry
22 Syrian refugees arrived in Iceland yesterday, and President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson made it a point to invite them to
Just in case the lunch recently posted by former Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson got your mouth watering, the Icelandic
While the Icelandic government has condemned President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims from entering the United States, one Independence Party
Iceland has become a go-to for film and TV location scouts over recent years, from the ice planet of ‘Interstellar’,
Just a few years ago, Iceland’s beer taps were dominated by a handful of basic, strong, fizzy lagers such as
SiGRÚN’s first EP, ‘Hringsjá’, judders into life with a couple of blasts of bassy distortion. It quickly dissolves into washes
Everyone knows that you have to be careful getting out into the wilds during the Icelandic winter. But there´s no
Today, numerous Icelanders held a march in memory of Birna Brjánsdóttir, whose body was discovered in south Iceland last week.
Jonathan Duffy is an Australian-born-Iceland-residing comedian. If you frequent the stand up nights at Gaukurinn, you might have seen him
Recent activity at the site of the volcano now indicates a greater chance that it will erupt, but for now
It is rather common for seafarers to catch sight of both mermen and mermaids, and perhaps hafstrambis, as they raise
On this second Christmas Special episode, we take a look into the Ásatrú religious society and what meaning christmas is ...
Nanna, I started dating this girl who doesn’t like body hair. I don’t really have a preference one way or
Iceland is a country full of wonderful and often quirky traditions. In December, the Yule Lads come down from the
Most Icelanders self-report using their phones while driving, and a new poll shows the vast majority of Icelanders also believe
Sláturfélag Suðurlands (SS), the company behind Iceland’s famous hot dogs, intend to expand their factory in order to make hot
The European Parliament (EP) recently discussed the matter of Edward Snowden, and whether or not to allow him to travel
