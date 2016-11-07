“We clump ourselves into a group with other people who look, talk, and think like us because we feel safe
“We clump ourselves into a group with other people who look, talk, and think like us because we feel safe
History speaks from the lips of President Trump. It is the crude and truthful voice of human mayhem and we
Consider this dilemma: You’re thirteen. You’re offered a starring role in a movie. But, you have to spend much of
Despite a message of “thanks but no thanks” from the Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs, today the director of the
This afternoon, the funeral of Birna Brjánsdóttir will be held. Of the two suspects initially arrested in connection with her
Dear Grapevine, I visited your lovely island back in ’99 and there weren’t that many menus in English, let alone
It is now more likely than ever that the sale of alcohol in private stores will become a reality in
The success of the Icelandic national football team at Euro 2016 last summer was far from victimless. Roy Hodgson had
Pictured here is the oldest building of Landspítalinn, The National University Hospital of Iceland, located by Hringbraut in 101 Reykjavík.
So some dude named Oddi, who is a good at astronomy but shitty at poetry, eats a bunch of psychedelic
“I still have two weeks, don’t I?” smiles múm founding-member Örvar Smárason, coming out of a daze as he quietly
Unemployment has been steadily been decreasing, year by year, and even long-term unemployment has dipped below 1%. RÚV reports that,
From fresh-faced rappers to music scene royalty, here are the new Icelandic tracks that have caught our attention in recent
All of the Syrian refugees brought to Iceland last year are reportedly integrating well into Icelandic society, and local authorities
Every party in the ruling coalition has lost support in a new poll from Gallup, while the Left-Greens have seen
Grapevine has just received word that Amir Shokrgozar, an asylum seeker from Iran, is currently in police custody. He will
In this new series, we pick out some interesting faces from the local scene to find out their favourite spots
Two Pirate Party MPs have taken exception with US President Donald Trump and his policies, with both of them calling
Barely three months after last year’s Airwaves concluded, organisers have announced the first round of acts for Airwaves 2017. As
On this second Christmas Special episode, we take a look into the Ásatrú religious society and what meaning christmas is ...
An Icelandic citizen who was initially denied entry to the United States on account of being born in Iran has
Bárðarbunga, Katla and Grímsvötn – all Icelandic volcanoes, and all of them have been showing signs of increased seismic activity.
As much as I love going on tours, I initially wasn’t filled with excitement about my recent day trip to
An Icelander hoping to compete for his country in an international taekwondo tournament in the United States was denied entry
22 Syrian refugees arrived in Iceland yesterday, and President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson made it a point to invite them to
100% Cotton. Available in black and white sizes S,M,L,XL. Delivered worldwide
The Reykjavik Grapevine
Grapevine.is