The European Parliament (EP) recently discussed the matter of Edward Snowden, and whether or not to allow him to travel
Although the name hails back to ancient Norse mythology, Iceland’s Naming Committee believes Hel would only cause problems for a
The Húsavík Whale Museum shared an incredible discovery last Tuesday. Iceland is known for its plethora of whales, drawing hundreds
From the beginning of this year, Reykjavík counseling services for immigrants have been ended. In an statement from last December,
Iceland lost a little credibility in 2016, and has become the most corrupt of the Nordic countries, according to the
A much-criticised effort, initiated by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), to hand out fur coats to Iceland’s
Minutes ago, national radio news service RÚV announced that the filming crew shooting the popular fantasy TV series Game of
The tiny propellor plane descends into the clouds, buffeted by the ferocious wind. Along with my twelve or so fellow
Nearly 82% of Icelanders are pleased with the job President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has been doing, according to a new
Iceland welcomed more Syrian refugees yesterday, and they will be settled in two South Iceland towns. Vísir reports that seven
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have donated 200 fur coats to Fjölskylduhjálp, a food bank and general
Icelandic composer Úlfur Eldjárn, also known for his work with the Apparat Organ Quartet, has revealed a new video from
Shortly after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer slammed members of the press for what he called “deliberately false reporting,”
Greenlanders braved sub-zero temperatures to gather outside the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk last night in a show of sympathy for
Police announced at a press conference held just moments ago that the body of Birna Brjánsdóttir has been found. RÚV
Going to the symphony, attending a classical concert. There is an aura of sophistication and tradition that floats around the
Today, Donald J. Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States of America. The entire world is aware
Icelanders eat more sugary foods and fewer fruits and vegetables than other Nordic peoples. At the same time, they also
The Golden Circle is the Icelandic travel standard. Like ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ as a Christmas movie, or beer as
On this second Christmas Special episode, we take a look into the Ásatrú religious society and what meaning christmas is ...
Over 1,100 applications for asylum were submitted in 2016; about three times more than the year previous. Most of these
A conservative opposition party in the Faroese parliament believes their country would be the ideal hosts for a possible summit
The first Market and Media Research (MMR) poll of 2017 on levels of party support shows the ruling coalition taking
Three crew members of the Greenlandic ship Polar Nanoq were arrested by Icelandic police yesterday in connection with the disappearance
Former Wikileaks spokesperson Kristinn Hrafnsson took to Icelandic radio today on the occasion of whistleblower Chelsea Manning having her sentence
