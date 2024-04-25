From Iceland — It's The First Day Of Summer!

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Today is sumardagurinn fyrsti, or the first day of summer, a national holiday in Iceland.

While sumardagurinn fyrsti is all too often a day when people joke about it being “summer” while wind, rain, sleet and snow whip around outdoors, it’s legitimately gorgeous in the capital region today. In fact, much of South and West Iceland are enjoying sun and comfortable temperatures.

Historically, sumardagurinn fyrsti marks the start of Harpa, the first summer month in the old Icelandic calendar. The old calendar was divided into six winter months and six summer months. While there was no frost in the capital region last night, the forecast for the months ahead is looking good.

Gleðilegt sumar!