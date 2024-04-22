From Iceland — Meteorologist Predicts Warm Summer

Meteorologist Sigurður Þ. Ragnarsson, known as Siggi the Storm, is promising warmth and sunshine for the summer ahead, reports Vísir.

He stated that the weather forecasts for the next month indicates a shift towards sunny and mild conditions, with any recent bouts of cold weather becoming a thing of the past. According to Siggi, it’s time to enjoy life. He mentions that significant changes occurred over the past weekend, transitioning much of Iceland into uniquely favourable weather conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in South Iceland, warming up along the coast and lowlands. There might be some clouds in the west of the country on Tuesday or Wednesday, but overall, the weather will be mostly clear.

The main point, as Siggi emphasises, is that summer is on its way. He is particularly optimistic about the coming week’s weather outlook.

“The forecasts are showing a warm summer through June, July and August,” he says. “There will be little precipitation this summer, meaning that we’ll have a sunny summer across the country. I like what I’m seeing ahead. It begins today and tomorrow.”