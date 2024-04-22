From Iceland — Homicide Under Investigation In South Iceland

Photo by Gabrielle Motola for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Four men are in custody pending an investigation into the death of another man at a summer house in Grímsnes, RÚV reports. Two of the men will detained until Wednesday, while the other two will be held until two until April 30.

When responders arrived at a summer house by the Hvítá River in the Kidjaberg region on Saturday they found a deceased person, everything pointed to foul play. Yesterday, a group of police officers were still at work at the summer house.

The South Iceland police continue to investigate the case, receiving assistance from the Capital Region Police’s technical department.

The deceased is believed to be in his 30s.