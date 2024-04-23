From Iceland — Police Investigate Potential Homicide In Akureyri

Police Investigate Potential Homicide In Akureyri

Published April 23, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Police officers in Akureyri found an unconscious woman in her home on Monday morning. Resuscitation attempts failed and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The police suspect criminal intent.

One man was arrested at the scene. He is being considered a suspect and will be retained in custody for one week, starting April 22. The case is under investigation.

Another homicide case is currently being investigated by the police in South Iceland.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Japanese Ski Jumper Tries For World Record In Akureyri

Japanese Ski Jumper Tries For World Record In Akureyri

by

News
Homicide Under Investigation In South Iceland

Homicide Under Investigation In South Iceland

by

News
Meteorologist Predicts Warm Summer

Meteorologist Predicts Warm Summer

by

News
Grapevine Events: Icelandic Sorcery Festival, Drag Expanded & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Icelandic Sorcery Festival, Drag Expanded & So Much More

by

News
Home Sales Saw Big Increase In February

Home Sales Saw Big Increase In February

by

News
Ísafjörður Limits Cruise Ship Passengers to 5,000 Per Day

Ísafjörður Limits Cruise Ship Passengers to 5,000 Per Day

by

Show Me More!