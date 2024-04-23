From Iceland — Police Investigate Potential Homicide In Akureyri

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Police officers in Akureyri found an unconscious woman in her home on Monday morning. Resuscitation attempts failed and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The police suspect criminal intent.

One man was arrested at the scene. He is being considered a suspect and will be retained in custody for one week, starting April 22. The case is under investigation.

Another homicide case is currently being investigated by the police in South Iceland.