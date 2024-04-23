From Iceland — Japanese Ski Jumper Tries For World Record In Akureyri

Japanese Ski Jumper Tries For World Record In Akureyri

Published April 23, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Gitte Van Der Meersch for the Reykjavík Grapevine

A Japanese ski jumper will attempt to beat the current world record in ski jumping on April 23. Ryōyū Kobayashi’s attempt takes place in Akureyri’s Hlíðarfjall ski area, which is closed off during the feat.

The project is in collaboration with energy drink company Red Bull, which struck a deal with the Akureyri municipality concerning the construction of a ramp and recordings of the jump.

The current ski jump world record is 253.2 metres, accomplished by Austrian skier Stefan Kraft in 2017. Ryōyū aims to jump 300 metres.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Police Investigate Potential Homicide In Akureyri

Police Investigate Potential Homicide In Akureyri

by

News
Homicide Under Investigation In South Iceland

Homicide Under Investigation In South Iceland

by

News
Meteorologist Predicts Warm Summer

Meteorologist Predicts Warm Summer

by

News
Grapevine Events: Icelandic Sorcery Festival, Drag Expanded & So Much More

Grapevine Events: Icelandic Sorcery Festival, Drag Expanded & So Much More

by

News
Home Sales Saw Big Increase In February

Home Sales Saw Big Increase In February

by

News
Ísafjörður Limits Cruise Ship Passengers to 5,000 Per Day

Ísafjörður Limits Cruise Ship Passengers to 5,000 Per Day

by

Show Me More!