From Iceland — Japanese Ski Jumper Tries For World Record In Akureyri

Photo by Gitte Van Der Meersch for the Reykjavík Grapevine

A Japanese ski jumper will attempt to beat the current world record in ski jumping on April 23. Ryōyū Kobayashi’s attempt takes place in Akureyri’s Hlíðarfjall ski area, which is closed off during the feat.

The project is in collaboration with energy drink company Red Bull, which struck a deal with the Akureyri municipality concerning the construction of a ramp and recordings of the jump.

The current ski jump world record is 253.2 metres, accomplished by Austrian skier Stefan Kraft in 2017. Ryōyū aims to jump 300 metres.