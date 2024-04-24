From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — Dustin O’Halloran

66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — Dustin O'Halloran

Published April 24, 2024

Rex Beckett
Words by
Photo by
Anna Maggy
Provided by artist

Another week, another brand new cycle of 66 Degrees of Sound, our podcast highlighting new music and events in Iceland. This week kicks off this week with an artist spotlight on Dustin O’Halloran, the renown American pianist, producer, and composer who now lives in Iceland. 

Dustin has released six solo albums under his own name, as well as five albums with as part of the duo A Winged Victory For the Sullen. In addition, he’s worked on numerous film scores, including Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, produced Katy Perry’s song “Into Me You See” and appears on Leonard Cohen’s posthumous album Thank You For the Dance.

He has now released his latest solo album 1 0 0 1 on March 22 along with the video single “Spiritus Naturae Aeternus”, featuring a spellbinding choreography and performance by dancer Fukiko Takase. 

We sat down with him for a buoyant and insightful discussion about his new release, the way the ideas took form and placed themselves in context, the nature of humanity and the role of artistry alongside the rise of AI, and just some good ol’ fashioned banter. Due to some technical issues, the interview is conducted solely by Jói in this episode, with Rex takin’ care of business in the wings.

