From Iceland — Katrín Jakobsdóttir Leads Presidential Race

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Former prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir is polling at 31% in a recent Gallup poll measuring presidential candidates. According to the survey, Katrín is outperforming all other presidential candidates.

Baldur Þórhallsson polls second-highest at 28%. The difference between the top two is not statistically significant. Following Baldur and Katrín is Halla Hrund Logadóttir at 16% and Jón Gnarr at 15%. Other candidates are polling at less than 5%.

Icelandic voters head to the polls on June 1 to choose their next president.