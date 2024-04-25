From Iceland — Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

Published April 25, 2024

Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to collect the required signatures to be included on the ballot is fast approaching. Would-be candidates have until noon on Friday to collect 1,500 signatures from eligible voters distributed throughout the country.

Though 82 individuals registered their intentions to run for president, RÚV reports that 10 have thus far collected the required number of signatures to be included on the ballot. They are:

Arnar Þór Jónsson
Ásdís Rán Gunnarsdóttir
Ástþór Magnússon
Baldur Þórhallsson
Halla Hrund Logadóttir
Halla Tómasdóttir
Helga Þórisdóttir
Jón Gnarr
Katrín Jakobsdóttir
Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir

Icelanders head to the polls to elect their next president on June 1.

The election was called after sitting president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson announced in his New Year’s Eve address that he would not be seeking reelection.

Keep up with the latest from the 2024 presidential elections right here.

