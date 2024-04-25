From Iceland — Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to collect the required signatures to be included on the ballot is fast approaching. Would-be candidates have until noon on Friday to collect 1,500 signatures from eligible voters distributed throughout the country.

Though 82 individuals registered their intentions to run for president, RÚV reports that 10 have thus far collected the required number of signatures to be included on the ballot. They are:

Arnar Þór Jónsson

Ásdís Rán Gunnarsdóttir

Ástþór Magnússon

Baldur Þórhallsson

Halla Hrund Logadóttir

Halla Tómasdóttir

Helga Þórisdóttir

Jón Gnarr

Katrín Jakobsdóttir

Steinunn Ólína Þorsteinsdóttir

Icelanders head to the polls to elect their next president on June 1.

The election was called after sitting president Guðni Th. Jóhannesson announced in his New Year’s Eve address that he would not be seeking reelection.

