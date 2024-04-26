From Iceland — Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Children’s Culture Festival & More

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

In our Hot Happenings episode of 66 Degrees of Sound this week, co-hosts Jói and Rex bring you a finely curated weekend of comedy and culture. If you’re ready to laugh, internationally acclaimed musical-comedians Reggie Watts and Bill Bailey are performing in Iceland this weekend, in two separate shows, creating the perfect mini-comedy festival to kick off Icelandic summer. The Children’s Culture Festival (Barnamenningahátið) and DesignMarch (Hönnunarmars) are also in full swing, which your friendly co-hosts attempt to discuss whilst slowly losing their marbles.

For more events and happenings, check our picks below.

ex.girls at Smekkleysa

Saturday April 27 — 18:00 — Smekkleysa — Free

Smekkleysa continues to deliver great shows in its basement. After several weekends of gigs organised by the Post-dreifing collective, the space will host ex.girls with their debut album Verk, along with unreleased material. The album has received three nominations for the Icelandic Music Awards. The band’s merch and records will be sold at the venue in very limited quantities. IZ

Pop-up studio Endurtakk & Red Cross Iceland

Saturday April 27 – Sunday April 28 — 10:17 — Reykjavik Art Museum — Free entrance

As part of DesignMarch, fashion studio Endurtakk is collaborating with the Red Cross Iceland on a pop-up event at the Reykjavík Art Museum. Endurtakk’s focus is responsible consumption, including recycling and upcycling textile waste. Drawing on materials provided by the Red Cross, the designer duo offers a unique service: for 6,000-9,000 ISK, they’ll create a one-of-a-kind tote or shopper bag just for you. How did Endurtakk come about? Read our interview with designer Ross McNair. IZ

Finissage: desire paths by Anna Hrund Másdóttir

Saturday April 27 — 16:00 — The Living Art Museum — Free

To commemorate the closing of her exhibition desire paths, Anna Hrund Másdóttir invites guests to join her for a walkthrough this Saturday at 16:00. The artist will guide visitors through the exhibition, offering insights into her materialised daydreams. “A heavy orange juxtaposed with a light pink, for example. A pink that hangs suspended above you, an orange hillside. Colours that envelop or even overwhelm. Colours that affect your sense of space, enlarging, diminishing, compressing,” Anna Hrund wrote in the exhibition journal. IZ

Dual Chillsphere

Sunday April 28 — 18:00 — Radar — Free

One event, one evening, two clubs in two countries. This year’s Chillsphere will be happening simultaneously in Reykjavík, hosted at the Grapevine’s Best Newcomer Radar, and in Krakow at Noce. The Reykjavík dance floor will be lit up by Flaaryr, Orange Volante, Hypnopompous States, and Vnerv. Entrance is free! IZ