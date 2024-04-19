From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Teitur Magnússon, Logi Pedro, Cyber & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Somebody told me that you had a girlfriend that looked like a boyfriend, who never wanted to miss out on the recent music releases happening in Iceland. A Killer(s) reference, eh? Well, that certain someone is in great luck, as we’ve got you covered with a selection of the top tracks released this week. If that certain boyfriend/girlfriend type individual would like more in-depth coverage of the music, including artist talks and a curated Saturday morning playlist, you can send that person to listen to our new and revamped music podcast, 66 Degrees of Sound. In the meantime, check out this exquisite collection added to our weekly playlist.

Teitur Magnússon — Sjalið

Released April 17

Teitur Magnússon has long been known for being a chill guy, making chill music. “Sjalið” sees the artist lean towards country influences. Written to Davíð Stefánsson’s poem “Konan með sjalið”, the song is a nice nod to Iceland’s literary tradition. The title works well as a segway into a “la la la” refrain, something which didn’t escape Teitur whilst writing the song. Fun fact: the poem in question was also the subject of folk band Ylja’s song. What a great time to be a 20th-century neo-romantic Icelandic poet. JB

SiGRÚN — Catching Up

Released April 18

We all need a lot of catching up to do with ourselves. Between the hustle and bustle of everyday, most of us don’t have the time to connect with ourselves. More accurately, we don’t find the time. If I’m discerning the lyrics correctly, this is what artist SiGRÚN’s latest track touches on in part. A prolific artist, SiGRÚN has a slew of releases under her belt. One of them, Smitari, won the 2016 Kraumur Award. Ethereal soundscapes, minimalist arrangements, yet big in sound, “Catching Up” is where club music meets the church. This is the first track off the upcoming Monster Milk out in September. JB

Kælan Mikla & Barði Jóhannsson — The Phantom Carriage (OST)

Released April 19

Originally written as a new score for the 1920s Swedish silent film Körkarlen, the soundtrack was composed for a live performance at the Transylvanian Film Festival. Have you heard of anything more goth? This is Kælan Mikla’s first jab at film music, joining forces with the emblematic Barði Jóhannsson. The music goes well with some bat-fried popcorn to really hammer in the melancholic horror. In the upcoming Saturday Morning Mix episode of our podcast 66 Degrees of Sound, we discuss the release further. Make sure you don’t miss it. JB

Cyber — I don’t wanna walk this earth

Released April 19

Duo Salka Valsdóttir and Jóhanna Rakel really went into the studio looking to capture the sound of FM Belfast’s evil cousin. Bringing their quintessential dark electropop mixed with a healthy dose of playfulness, the track includes brilliant lines such as, “Didn’t even wanna be invited to the party. The party was lame anyway.” Throw that shade, girl! Cyber are set to release a full album next June. JB

Cell7 — All My Friends

Released April 19

It seems as whatever Cell7 touches, it turns to gold. In her latest release, Cell7 continues in a similar conceptual vein as her previous “U-N-I”. “All My Friends” is dressed up for the club and contains upbeat dance beats while Cell7’s vocals dabble in the plane of hyperpop. Hyper hip-hop, if you will. Don’t be surprised if you end up hearing this song at the next DJ show you attend. JB

Logi Pedro — Ský

Released April 19

You gotta hand it to artists who put their hearts on the sleeve — and pull it off. One of the few musicians who excels in showcasing their vulnerability through their artistry is wunderkid Logi Pedro. Now miles away from his breakthrough teenage band Retro Stefson, Logi has consistently and diligently put out new solo material. As well as being a distinguished artist, Logi is probably the only person I’ve heard publicly proclaiming their hatred for the Icelandic summer, as he does in “Ský”. Emotional electropop at its best, Logi demonstrates you can be soft while pumping up a jam. JB