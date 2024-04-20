From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound: Saturday Morning Mix #1

What a comeback week we’ve had for our little show that could! Rounding out our new weekly cycle, today we bring you the first Saturday Morning Mix, a sweet playlist along with some analysis and peanut gallery banter from your hosts. Just back to basics new music roundup goodness, really.

66 Degrees of Sound is a podcast about the newest music being released in Iceland and the hottest events happening in Reykjavík. Kicking off a whole new chapter of the show, music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason and listings editor Rex Beckett will now be dropping three episodes a week — an Artist Spotlight episode on Tuesdays, Hot Happenings on Thursdays, and finally a sweet Saturday Morning Mix to keep you pumped through the weekend.

On this episode, we find our sea-legs and bring you new music from Kiriyama Family, Paddan, K.Óla, Kælan Miklam and we close up the show with our Artist Spotlight from this week, BSÍ. You can find all these tracks and more delicious tunes on our official Spotify playlist.

Episode Tracklist:

Kiriyama Family — Disaster (r. April 1)

Paddan — Bug (r. April 5)

K.Óla — How Much Would It Change (r. April 12)

Kælan Mikla — The Phantom Carriage (r. April 12)

BSÍ — Lily (hot dog) (r. April 1)

See you next Tuesday!

You can find 66 Degrees of Sound on Apple Podcasts and Spotify