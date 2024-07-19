From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Kaktus Einarsson & Nanna, Davidsson, Pale Moon & More

Photo by Supplied by Pale Moon

Can you believe a bomb exploded at Keflavik Airport? Sounds like someone has seen Die Hard 2 too often. Yippee kai-yay, motherfucker. Luckily, the explosive seemed to be a homemade firework and no one got hurt in the action. To distract you from these harrowing news, we’ve got a list of brand-new Icelandic music for you. Check out our playlist for more music recommendations.

Hasar — Gestalæti

Released July 7

Man was I hungry for some old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll. Fortunately, Hasar was just in time with his debut EP Gestalæti which satisfies that specific hunger. Through five tracks, Hasar (aka Örn Gauti Jóhannsson of Hórmónar) tells a classic narrative of a night of partying in Reykjavík. Heavy drug use aside, Hasar will make your heart pump while you ponder why you’re spending your fifth evening in a row at Röntgen. JB

Kaktus Einarsson & Nanna — Be This Way

Released July 10

A tour-de-force duo, Kaktus Einarsson (Fufanu) and Nanna (Of Monsters and Men) join hands to produce “Be This Way”. A stellar track featuring an elusive beat and oddly-accented guitar strumming, the pair end up repeating the refrain: “How can it be this way?” I don’t know, so don’t ask me. JB

Bobby Sands — Bobby Sands Showtime Special

Released July 10

Is electro-funk a music genre? If it isn’t I’m making one now and filing Bobby Sands’ latest under there. Putting the gunkiest instrument in the limelight — that’s a Geddy Lee reference — Bobby Sands’ bass-playing skills are second to none. A concept album, it follows the story of the charismatic Bobby Sands and his adventures. You can even find an action figure Bobby Sands out there. JB

Skoffín — Í Útvarpinu

Released July 15

People in this town sure do love to gossip and spread rumours, but do NOT believe the rumours that post-punk band Skoffín have broken up. Absolutely not. Their brand new single “Í Útvarpinu” (“on the radio”) is the piping hot tea, sis, serving 90s indie true rocker extravaganza. A raucous party ode to the darker side of the wireless, the song sifts out moments from the airwaves that are full of anxiety, paranoia, and true crime, delivered with crunchy riffs and howling vocals. If this new single just isn’t enough Skoffín for you, you’re in luck because they have a blowout show on July 26 at NASA that will crush the rumours once and for all. RX

Davidsson — streetwise

Released July 18

Not too long ago, a cowboy craze swept the globe. Like most fads, it withered away but for Davidsson (Thorleifur Gaukur), being a cowboy is more than donning a wide-brimmed hat and shouting “Yee Haw!” The cowboy comes from within. When he’s not being employed to play the harmonica for Icelandic artists, Davidsson prepares for his debut solo release on August 8. In a twist of Southern gothic-meets-Scandinavian pain, this cowboy’s got emotions to express. And he does. Beautifully. JB

Pale Moon — Carpets, Cables and Sweaty Hearts

Released July 19

Pale Moon, duo Árni Guðjónsson and Nata Suschenko, are out with their anticipated sophomore LP. Dreamy, indie, and bright, Pale Moon almost makes me forget how dull and grey this summer in Reykjavík has been. Recorded in Spain with Catalan musicians, you can feel the Mediterranean sun shining throughout the album. JB