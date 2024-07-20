From Iceland — Word On The Street: Fashion Or Functionality?

Word On The Street: Fashion Or Functionality?

Published July 20, 2024

Word On The Street: Fashion Or Functionality?
Words by
Photo by
Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

In the cold of the summer, The Grapevine asked Hátíðni festival-goers if they prefer to stay stylish or warm

Lindy, 31

I really like dressing differently every single day. I love different styles and different colours, depending on my mood. Today, I felt like wearing pink. I packed a jacket to keep myself warm. But it’s usually hard to find a warm, thick coat that also looks stylish. You need to spend some time thinking about that. I don’t like jackets that look like duvets.

Áslaug, 24, and her dog Jakob

Functionality is number one, but it’s nice if fashion can go with it. When choosing my outfit today, I was thinking about what would be comfortable to play in and not too warm. It should just go with the summer vibe. Something I would never wear? Hmm, maybe a meat dress like Lady Gaga once wore.

Egill, 19 

I gotta say fashion. Yesterday, I was really cold at night, so I chose functionality, but to start with, it was fashion [Egill was wearing flame-patterned pants the night before]. Today, I decided to dress a bit more safely for my set, but yesterday I went all out. I usually don’t wear denim. I think it’s uncomfortable.

