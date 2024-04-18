From Iceland — 66 Degrees Of Sound: Hot Happenings #1

Photo by Joana Fontinha for The Reykjavík Grapevine

It’s been a couple of days since the great comeback of our podcast 66 Degrees of Sound with an absolutely fire artist spotlight on lo-fi indie-punks BSÍ. Today we bring you the second episode of our new thrice-weekly format, this time all about some hot happenings in town!

66 Degrees of Sound is a show about the newest music being released in Iceland and the hottest events happening in Reykjavík. Kicking off a whole new chapter of the show, music editor Jóhannes Bjarkason and listings editor Rex Beckett will now be dropping three episodes a week — an Artist Spotlight episode on Tuesdays, Hot Happenings on Thursdays, and finally a sweet Saturday Morning Mix to keep you pumped through the weekend.

The show has also said goodbye to infringing on Marvin Gaye’s copyright with a brand new original intro tune, composed and produced by Rex.

In this second episode of the week, Hot Happenings #1, we get into the Nanna, RAKEL & Salomé Katrín show at Mengi on Friday, April 19th, and go over some cool Record Store Day events in our fine local shops, including 12 Tónar, Alda Music Shop, and Plötubúðin in Hafnarfjörður.

If those don’t suit your fancy, head over to events.grapevine.is to find more.

What are you waiting for, pal? Go listen!

You can find 66 Degrees of Sound on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and smash that follow button to get notified of new episode drops.