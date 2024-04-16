From Iceland — 66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — BSÍ

Photo by Julie Sjöfn Gasiglia

After a much longer break than anticipated, we are very pleased to announce the comeback of our new music and events podcast 66 Degrees of Sound!

66 Degrees of Sound is a show about the newest music being released in Iceland and the hottest events happening in Reykjavík. Kicking off a whole new chapter for the show, hosts Jóhannes Bjarkason and Rex Beckett are back behind the microphones to bring you not one, not two, but THREE episodes each week from now on! The show has already been re-tooled twice already so it’s time to put the “third time’s the charm” theory through its paces.

Each week — from today onwards — 66 Degrees of Sound will release an Artist Spotlight episode on Tuesdays, Events & News on Thursdays and a sweet Saturday Morning Mix to keep you pumped through the weekend. The show also has a brand-spanking new intro song, yay!

The first episode of this new format begins with lo-fi indie-punk darlings BSÍ in the hot seat — or rather one-half of them — drummer and singer Sigurlaug (Silla) Thorarensen. The duo have just dropped their first single in nearly two years called “Lily (hot dog)” (released April 1) along with a wonderful, star-studded music video that we just can’t get enough of.

Silla joined us in Grapevine HQ’s brand new podcasting studio for a riveting and lively chat about the song, the video, the band’s plans, and general silliness.

You can find 66 Degrees of Sound on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Smash that follow button to get notified of new episode drops.