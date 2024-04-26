From Iceland — Grapevine New Music: Moses Hightower, Kiasmos, Una Torfa & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

It’s officially the second day of summer. We hope you’re basking in the warmth of Reykjavík’s ten degrees, or wherever you may be. While you’re at it, why not pop on some tunes? Maybe you’d like to hear the late, great Prins Póló’s voice again in a brand-new song, or the tumultuous beats of the electronic Kiasmos? Whatever your fancy, we hope we got it. Don’t be afraid to check out our official playlist, compiling all of our new music Friday songs.

Moses Hightower — Eyja ft. Prins Póló

Released April 23

Celebrated artist Prins Póló lends his backing vocals and guitar playing to Moses Hightower’s latest track, “Eyja”. Don’t worry, the Prins isn’t conjured back to life by any means of dark magic or AI reimaginations. “Eyja” was recorded at the same time as the pair worked on the single “Maðkur í mysunni” back in 2022. Gritty funk that’ll make your head bounce and hips swing, the lyrics reflect the difficulties of living on this forsaken island. “Don’t burn too many bridges, living on an island,” Prins Póló mumbles. Brilliant. JB

Kiasmos — Burst

Released April 24

Fans of the stratospheric minimalist techno duo Kiasmos rejoiced when their the band’s latest EP Flown came out last March. Hot on the tails of their newest release comes “Burst” — a swirling wave of hypnotic rhythms and never-ending groove. With the release of their latest single, the band announced their forthcoming album II, out July 5. Don’t miss the Grapevine’s upcoming issue on May 3 for an in-depth interview with the pair. JB

Torfi — EITT

Released April 25

I’ve followed Torfi ever since he first performed at the 2023 rendition of Músíktilraunir. Oozing self-confidence even as he took to the stage for the first time, his debut Eitt doubles down on his over-the-top antics. On his debut, the artist sways back and forth between soft techno ballads and raunchy beats while his lyrics explore queer romance, dance culture and consumerism. Plummeted forward by Torfi’s explosive self-confidence, the album seems almost egotistical at times — one of the defining elements of Eitt’s accomplishment. Icelandic dance music never sounded so good. JB

Baula — heavy heart, no tears

Released April 26

Baula answers the question: “What would happen if an Icelander and a Swede spent too much time in the desert with nothing but an electric guitar and a Korg Monologue?” Baula’s debut record, heavy heart, no tears, borrows from a myriad of genres — most notably post-punk, although it features elements of both country and desert rock and a touch of Scandinavian indie-pop. Baula presents an album worthy of your time. Something tells me this isn’t the last we’ve seen of them. JB

Una Torfa — Sundurlaus samtöl

Released April 26

Una Torfa’s popularity cannot be overstated. The singer-songwriter type has reached immense success with Icelandic listeners, becoming a quintessential feature of countless easy-listening playlists. An important factor of Una’s rise to fame is her ability to cater to middle Iceland — perhaps similar to the Progressive Party’s unnerving dominance of Icelandic voters. Sundurlaus samtöl is grounded in relatable lyrics, uncomplicated musical direction and cookie-cutter songwriting. It’s not remarkable, but sometimes people don’t need remarkable. JB