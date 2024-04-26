From Iceland — Statue Vandalised In Central Reykjavík

Statue Vandalised In Central Reykjavík

Published April 26, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Karl Sigtryggsson/RÚV

A large statue in central Reykjavík was targeted by vandals Wednesday night, RÚV reports. The Einar Jónsson statue “Outlaws” was painted top to bottom in a metallic gold.

The Reykjavík Art Museum says cleanup will take several days and specialists have been assigned to the task due to the cultural value of the work.

“Outlaws” has long stood in a grassy area to the south of Hólavallagarður cemetery, overlooking Hringbraut and the university library beyond. The sculpture depicts a man carrying the body of his dead wife on his back and their only child in his arms. Einar unveiled the sculpture in Denmark in 1901. Though it wasn’t a hit with Danes, it was a fast favourite of Icelanders, who saw the national psyche reflected in the struggle and strife Einar captured.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Magma Reservoir Beneath Svartsengi Continues To Fill

Magma Reservoir Beneath Svartsengi Continues To Fill

by

News
Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Children’s Culture Festival & More

Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Children’s Culture Festival & More

by

News
It’s The First Day Of Summer!

It’s The First Day Of Summer!

by

News
Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

by

News
Katrín Jakobsdóttir Leads Presidential Race

Katrín Jakobsdóttir Leads Presidential Race

by

News
66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — Dustin O’Halloran

66 Degrees of Sound: Artist Spotlight — Dustin O’Halloran

by

Show Me More!