From Iceland — Atli Örvarsson Receives BAFTA Award

Photo by Screenshot/BAFTA

At the BAFTA Awards ceremony on April 28, Atli Örvarsson received recognition for his music in the series Silo. This marked his debut nomination for a BAFTA Award.

In his acceptance speech, Atli said that composing music for the series had been a dream project for him. He extended his gratitude to director Morten Tyldum, acknowledging that it was at the director’s suggestion that he undertook the project. Atli emphasised that Tyldum recognised the necessity of someone familiar with the dark and claustrophobic winters of northern Iceland for the task at hand.

Atli had spent the past year and a half working on the music in London. The recordings took place in both the UK and Akureyri, where the composer has established his studio.

The series Silo is available for streaming on the Apple TV+ platform. The lead role in the series is played by Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in the Dune films.

Also nominated in the same category were Adiescar Chase for her music in Heartstopper, Blair Mowat for Nolly, and Natalie Holt for Loki.

Atli Örvarsson is an established Icelandic composer, known for his scores for films such as Rams, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, among others. He is also the founder of the music label and publisher INNI.