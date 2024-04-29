From Iceland — Halla Hrund Loga­dótt­ir Takes Lead in Presidential Race

Halla Hrund Loga­dótt­ir Takes Lead in Presidential Race

Published April 29, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Stjórnarráð Íslands

Halla Hrund Loga­dótt­ir, the Director-General of Iceland’s National Energy Authority, leads the presidential race with approximately 29% support in the latest survey by Prósent. There is no significant difference between her and Professor Baldur Þórhallsson, who is polling at 25% support.

The significant development, however, is the decline in support for Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former prime minister, over the past weeks according to Prósent’s findings. She now polls at 18% support, down from 24% the previous week. Actor Jón Gnarr trails with 16%.

These results are from a survey Prósent conducted April 23 to 28 for Morgunblaðið.

Keep up with the latest from the 2024 presidential elections right here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Atli Örvarsson Receives BAFTA Award

Atli Örvarsson Receives BAFTA Award

by

News
Statue Vandalised In Central Reykjavík

Statue Vandalised In Central Reykjavík

by

News
Magma Reservoir Beneath Svartsengi Continues To Fill

Magma Reservoir Beneath Svartsengi Continues To Fill

by

News
Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Children’s Culture Festival & More

Grapevine Events: DesignMarch, Children’s Culture Festival & More

by

News
It’s The First Day Of Summer!

It’s The First Day Of Summer!

by

News
Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

Presidential Endorsement Deadline On Friday

by

Show Me More!