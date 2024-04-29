Photo by Stjórnarráð Íslands

Halla Hrund Loga­dótt­ir, the Director-General of Iceland’s National Energy Authority, leads the presidential race with approximately 29% support in the latest survey by Prósent. There is no significant difference between her and Professor Baldur Þórhallsson, who is polling at 25% support.

The significant development, however, is the decline in support for Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former prime minister, over the past weeks according to Prósent’s findings. She now polls at 18% support, down from 24% the previous week. Actor Jón Gnarr trails with 16%.

These results are from a survey Prósent conducted April 23 to 28 for Morgunblaðið.

